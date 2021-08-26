Gerald Maxwell

Gerald Ben Maxwell, 79, of Roopville, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.
Mr. Maxwell was born on April 7, 1942, in LaGrange, Georgia, the son of the late J.D. and Rachel L. Maxwell.
He was a biology teacher for 30 years for Coweta County school system. He also owned a plumbing and electrical company, was of the Baptist faith and attended Roopville Road Baptist Church. Mr. Maxwell was a volunteer fireman for many years helping start the Roopville Fire Department and he had a heart for helping the elderly. He loved fishing and camping but his grandchildren were the apple of his eye.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Leona Maxwell; children, Shannon (Lisa) Maxwell, Jarrod (JoAnn) Maxwell, Kara Maxwell (Jennifer Sands); grandchildren, Daniel Maxwell, Alex Maxwell, Andrew Maxwell, Dylan Maxwell, Jessica Maxwell, Vanessa Maxwell, Peyton Forrest, Brooklyn Forrest; and sister-in-law, Kathy Beckman.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Maurice Maxwell.
A private family service will be held on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 4 p.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with the Rev. Bryant Turner officiating.
Those wishing to view the service, a live stream will be available on Almon Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Roopville Road Baptist Church Building Fund, 835 North Highway 27, Roopville, GA 30170 or the American Heart Association, 1101 Northchase Parkway, Marietta, GA 30067.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
