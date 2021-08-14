Mr. Gerald Lee Criswell, 78, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.
He was born on Nov. 27, 1942, in Loganville, Georgia, the son of the late Mr. Jessie Russell Criswell and the late Mrs. Lillie Mae Greene Criswell.
Mr. Criswell worked as a carpenter many years. He loved Western movies.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sons, DeWayne Criswell, and Randy “Russell” Criswell; his grandson, Preston Lee Summerville; his brothers, Edward Eugene Criswell, Donald Criswell, Frank Criswell, Jimmy Criswell, Larry Criswell, and Vernon L. Criswell; and his sister, Edna Mae Johnson.
Mr. Criswell is survived by his wife of nearly 59 years, Mrs. Dennis Dobbs, of Villa Rica; his daughter, Robbie Criswell. of Villa Rica; his son, Mark Criswell, of Villa Rica; and his sister, Ruby Martin, of Carrollton.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Villa Rica on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home with Reverends Chad Williams and Kevin Kersey officiating.
Interment will follow in Powell Chapel Cemetery in Villa Rica.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements 770-459-3694.
