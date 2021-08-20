Georgia Dunson

Funeral service for Mrs Georgia Mae Dunson will be on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at noon At the Friendship Baptist Church Located at 15619 Highway 27 in Franklin, Georgia. Instate will be from 10 a.m. to noon. The Rev Ryant Russell, pastor. Minister Marcus Mitchell, eulogist.
The Internet will be in church cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, M.C Dunson.
She leaves to mourn four daughters, Ruby L. Woods, Ollie Dunson Bryant, Janice(Reginald) Miller, Claudette Dunson; four sons. John Dunson, Minister Stanley (Vanessa) Dunson, CMSGT. Stephen(Cynthia) Dunson, Voltair(Courtney) Dunson, relatives and friends.
Elliott Parham Mortuary 142 W. Center st Carrollton GA, 30117; 678-664-0410.
