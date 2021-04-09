George Benjamin Wheeler, 81, of Villa Rica, GA, died April 6, 2021.
The family will receive friends at J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home Sunday, April 11, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m.
Graveside services will be held Sunday, April 11, 2021, at 3 p.m. from the Mozley Memorial Gardens with the Pastor Josh Buice officiating. Interment will follow.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
In accordance with the current COVID-19 restrictions, all visitors attending these services should please remember to remain at least six feet apart from those not in your household and wear a mask.
