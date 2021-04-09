George Benjamin Wheeler, 81, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died Tuesday, April 06, 2021.
The family will receive friends at J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home on Sunday, April 11, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m.
Graveside services will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. from the Mozley Memorial Gardens. Interment will follow.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
In accordance
with the current COVID-19 restrictions, all visitors attending these services should please remember to remain at least six feet apart from those not in your household and wear a mask.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica is caring for the Wheeler Family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.