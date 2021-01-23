George Thomas

George Milton Thomas, Jr., 86, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Jan. 21, 2021.
He was born on May 18, 1934, in Chattanooga, Tennessee, son of the late George Milton Thomas Sr. and Arlene Evans Thomas.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army, was a member of the American Legion Post #143 and was a member of Stripling Chapel Church.
He retired as the owner and operator of Carroll Mattress and Furniture Company. Through the years, he enjoyed woodworking, motorcycle riding, antiquing, vacationing at the beach and spending time with the family.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Martha Corry Thomas; a son-in-law, George Murphy; and sister, Barbara Ragland.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Rick and Ann Thomas; daughter, Carole Murphy; son, Chris Thomas; sisters, Sylvia Graham; seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, a private family service will be conducted and the American Legion Post #143 will perform military honors. A recording of the service will be available on the individual’s obituary page on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tanner Hospice or Stripling Chapel Methodist Church.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
