George William Hall, 85, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Saturday, Jan. 23,
2021.
The family will
receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville
on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Private funeral services will be conducted by the family. Interment will follow the service at Unaka Cemetery in Murphy, North Carolina.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Wounded Warriors Organization, 1349
West Peachtree St. NE, Suite 1800, Atlanta, Georgia 30305.
Messages of condolence may be
sent to the family
at www.jones-wynn.
com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.