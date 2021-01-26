George William Hall, 85, of Douglasville, Georgia, died on Saturday, Jan. 23,

2021.

The family will

receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville

on Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Private funeral services will be conducted by the family. Interment will follow the service at Unaka Cemetery in Murphy, North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Wounded Warriors Organization, 1349

West Peachtree St. NE, Suite 1800, Atlanta, Georgia 30305.

Messages of condolence may be

sent to the family

at www.jones-wynn.

com.

Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.