George Glenn, 64, of Bowdon, Georgia, died on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.
Celebration of life services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at noon at Flint Ridge Baptist Church, 820 Georgia 100 in Bowdon. Interment will follow in Bowdon Community Cemetery. Viewing will be on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0044.
