George Christy, 81, of Fairburn, Georgia, died on June 17, 2021.
Celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Riverdale Chapel, 6580 Church St. in Riverdale, Georgia. Viewing will be on Friday, July 2, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Riverdale Chapel.
MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
