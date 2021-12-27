Gene Payne

Gene William Payne, 81, of Bowdon, Georgia passed away Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021.
Mr. Payne was born in Carroll County, Georgia on Aug. 1, 1940, the son of the late Steve Payne and Eunice Yates Payne. He was retired from the University of West Georgia maintenance department and was a member of Antioch Baptist Church.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Krista and Darrell Mathis of Tallapoosa; grandson, Daniel Mathis; numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Chaney Payne and several brothers and sisters.
The family received friends at Almon Funeral Home on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, from 6-8 p.m.
Funeral service will be Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with the Rev. Keith Hancock officiating. Interment will be in Veal Community Cemetery.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.almonfuneral
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.