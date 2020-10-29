Gene Bearden

Mr. Eugene ”Gene” Ray Bearden, 87, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020.
Mr. Bearden was born in Carroll County, Georgia, on Feb. 7, 1933, the son of the late Tate N. Bearden and Lemma Reece Bearden. He was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. During his working career he was a forklift driver for General Motors Company and was owner and operator of Bearden Tractor since 1983. Mr. Bearden loved his farm and cattle business. He was a strong family man and friend to many. He was a member of Abilene Baptist Church and the Buck Creek Masonic Lodge.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Terri and Tony Alexander, of Carrollton; daughter-in-law, Vickie Bearden, of Carrollton; grandchildren, Greggory Kevin Bearden, Corey Eugene Bearden; great-grandchildren, Kandace Bearden, Kacey Bearden, Wesley Bearden, sister-in-law, Mary Bearden, along with several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Skinner Bearden; son, Gregg Bearden; brothers, Eckert Bearden, Guy Bearden, Travis Bearden; and a sister, Sybil Fricks.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home.
A graveside service and interment will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, at 2 p.m. at Abilene Baptist Church Cemetery with teh Rev. Fred Cooke and Mr. Keith Herren officiating and American Legion Post #143 providing military honors.
Pallbearers will be Kevin Bearden, Corey Bearden, Larry Allison, Daniel Sewell, Chuck Green, Kenneth Green, Steve Moore and Brandon Mitchell. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Green, Tony Alexander and Alan Banks.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or your favorite charity.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon funeralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
