Gary Edward “Bull Rider” Townsend, 78,

of Conyers, formerly

of Villa Rica, Georgia, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private funeral service will be held.

The interment will take place 1:30 p.m.

on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Villa

Rica. Everyone is welcome to attend

the interment

services and is

asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers please make contributions in

Gary’s memory to Rockdale Baptist Church, Conyers.

Messages of condolence may

be sent to the family

at www.jones-wynn.

com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of

Villa Rica, 770-459-

3694.