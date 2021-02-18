Gary Edward “Bull Rider” Townsend, 78,
of Conyers, formerly
of Villa Rica, Georgia, died Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, a private funeral service will be held.
The interment will take place 1:30 p.m.
on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Villa
Rica. Everyone is welcome to attend
the interment
services and is
asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions in
Gary’s memory to Rockdale Baptist Church, Conyers.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the family
at www.jones-wynn.
com. Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of
Villa Rica, 770-459-
3694.
