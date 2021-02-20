Gary Townsend

Gary Edward Townsend, 78,
of Conyers, formerly of Villa Rica, Georgia, known to many
as “Bull Rider,”
died on Feb. 14,
2021.
Born in Carrollton to Carl and Elsie Townsend, where
he spent his childhood and graduated from Mt. Zion High
School.
He served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Gary attended
DeKalb College pursuing a degree in criminal justice. worked as a deputy for Carroll County Sherriff’s Office,
as an officer for the
city of Villa Rica’s Police Department,
as an agent for the A.T.F., and then became a trooper for the Georgia State Patrol, where he served honorably for 21 years before retiring.
Gary and his son operated ‘Diamond T 3 Ranch.’ He was a horse trainer, held horsemanship clinics and hosted events for the Special Olympics for Rockdale and Newton counties.
He and his wife became members of Rockdale Baptist Church in 1974,
where he was on
the security team.
His goal was to keep fellow members protected.
Gary loved his family dearly — they were the ‘apple of
his eye.’ He loved
life and loved
people.
He was preceded
in death by his
parents. Surviving
are his loving wife
of 53 years, Carol Anne Henslee Townsend, of Conyers; son, Gary Edward Townsend Jr., of Watonga, Oklahoma; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jane and Wayne Scott, their children and grandchildren; aunt, Ann Townsend Collins of Austell; many cousins and special friends.
Due to the pandemic, a private funeral service
will be held. The interment will take place 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23,
2021, at Hillcrest Cemetery, Villa
Rica. Everyone is welcome to attend
the interment services and are asked to
wear masks and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers please make contributions in
Gary’s memory to Rockdale Baptist Church, Conyers.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the family
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica, 770-459-3694.
