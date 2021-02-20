Gary Townsend

Gary Edward Townsend, 78,

of Conyers, formerly of Villa Rica, Georgia, known to many

as “Bull Rider,”

died on Feb. 14,

2021.

Born in Carrollton to Carl and Elsie Townsend, where

he spent his childhood and graduated from Mt. Zion High

School.

He served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Gary attended

DeKalb College pursuing a degree in criminal justice. worked as a deputy for Carroll County Sherriff’s Office,

as an officer for the

city of Villa Rica’s Police Department,

as an agent for the A.T.F., and then became a trooper for the Georgia State Patrol, where he served honorably for 21 years before retiring.

Gary and his son operated ‘Diamond T 3 Ranch.’ He was a horse trainer, held horsemanship clinics and hosted events for the Special Olympics for Rockdale and Newton counties.

He and his wife became members of Rockdale Baptist Church in 1974,

where he was on

the security team.

His goal was to keep fellow members protected.

Gary loved his family dearly — they were the ‘apple of

his eye.’ He loved

life and loved

people.

He was preceded

in death by his

parents. Surviving

are his loving wife

of 53 years, Carol Anne Henslee Townsend, of Conyers; son, Gary Edward Townsend Jr., of Watonga, Oklahoma; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jane and Wayne Scott, their children and grandchildren; aunt, Ann Townsend Collins of Austell; many cousins and special friends.

Due to the pandemic, a private funeral service

will be held. The interment will take place 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23,

2021, at Hillcrest Cemetery, Villa

Rica. Everyone is welcome to attend

the interment services and are asked to

wear masks and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers please make contributions in

Gary’s memory to Rockdale Baptist Church, Conyers.

Messages of condolence may

be sent to the family

at www.jones-wynn.com.

Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Villa Rica, 770-459-3694.