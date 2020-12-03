Mr. Gary Lee Crews, 51, of Sebring, Florida, passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on May 26, 1969, in Bremen, Georgia, the son of Vickie Godwin Crews and the late Gene Crews.
Gary was of the Baptist Faith and was an installer employed with J & J Steel Erection.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a half-brother, David Crews; maternal grandmother, Betty Jean Hendrix; maternal grandfather, Howard Godwin; and paternal grandparents, Guy & Ruby Crews.
He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Cory and Brittany Crews, of Buchanan; his mother, Vickie Crews, of Tallapoosa; sisters, Tammy and Mark Windom, of Tallapoosa, Diane and Mike Overby, of Bremen, Jane and James Oaks, of Bremen; brothers, Greg Crews, of Virginia, Chad and Jennifer Crews, of Bremen, Mike Crews, of Bremen and Scott Crews, of Carrollton; five grandchildren, Cloee, Ella, Harper, Christopher and Payton and his companion, Patsy Anspach.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, between the hours of noon and 2 p.m. at Hightower Funeral Home and funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. from the chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Barry Taylor officiating. Scott Crews, Chad Crews, Greg Crews, Lincoln Forsyth, Mark Windom, Victor Crews, Taylor Windom and Mike Crews will serve as pallbearers. Edward Thompson will serve as honorary pallbearer.
Interment will follow in Bethel Methodist Church Cemetery in Muscadine, Alabama.
Share thoughts and memories in the guestbook at www.high
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.