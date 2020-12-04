Gary 'Buddy' Williams

Gary Wayne “Buddy” Williams, 66, of Carrollton, passed away on Wednesday, Dec, 2, 2020.
He was born July 16, 1954, in Wiggins, Mississippi, son of the late Ernest Thelmer “Haywire” Williams and Ava Mae Cooper Williams.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army and was the owner and operator of the Tile Man.
He is preceded in death by both parents.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lisa Carlyle Queen Williams, of Douglasville; his children, Nathan and Kim Cox, Kellie and Dusty Sherrell, Rachel and Wesley Young, Bryan and Ansley Queen, and Chris and Stacy Queen; sister, Juanita Parker; brother, James “Bo” Williams; and 15 grandchildren.
A private family memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.