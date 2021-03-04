Gail Buchanan Waddle, 62, of Ranburne, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Gail was born on Sept. 26, 1958, in Cuthbert, Georgia, to the late Edgar and Violet Buchanan.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby Whitman; her daughters, Misty McClure and Crystal Denkler; her stepdaughter, Megan Milam; her grandchildren, Aiden, Corbin, Adelynn, Violet, Isaiah, and Joseph; and her siblings, Felton Buchanan, Starr Richardson, Pat Buchanan, and Tammy Yates.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. (Georgia Time) at Cleburne Memory Gardens in Ranburne, Alabama. Interment will follow the services.
Due to the current health situation, we kindly ask those attending the service to consider wearing a mask and to continue to practice social distancing.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
