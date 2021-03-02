Gail Lewis, 69, of Woodland, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021.
Mrs. Lewis was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on Oct. 9, 1951, the daughter of the late Norman Lavern Clevenger and Kathryn Trundle Clevenger. She graduated from Sequoyah High School in Doraville, Georgia, where she was a majorette. She owned and operated Gail’s Dolls (ragdoll kittens), managed several medical offices over the years and was the manager of Animal Control at the Randolph County Animal Shelter.
She loved animals, gardening and had a green thumb. She was a true Southern cook, an accomplished piano player and was a member of Westview Church of God.
Survivors include her husband of 18 years, Charles Rufus Lewis Jr.; sons, Ritchie (Carrie) Spivey, Keith (Sallie) Fountain, and Kyle Fountain; grandchildren, Zach and Morgan Spivey, Caden and McKenna Fountain; sisters, Janis Clevenger, and Karen (George Branton) Clevenger.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by a sister, Norma Kay Rhyne.
Due to COVID-19 there will be a private family service held.
Pallbearers will be Ritchie Spivey, Keith Fountain, Robert Mesa, Keith Woodall, Tommy Fountain and Richard Spivey.
Interment will be in the Carrollton City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Randolph County Animal Shelter, 104 Animal Shelter Road, Wedowee, Alabama 36278 or a Humane Society of your choice.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
