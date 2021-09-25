Gail Campbell Houghton, 78, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
The baby of eight, she was born in Roswell, Georgia, on June 18, 1943, to Henry Dean and Annie Elizabeth (Jett) Campbell.
Raised in Roswell, she moved to Atlanta after graduating high school where she worked many different jobs, most enjoyably at an interior design firm and eventually as a devoted administrative assistant.
After working at two Atlanta talent agencies, she branched out to open her own full-service agency, Houghton Talent, Inc. in 1990. A family business run by Gail and her daughter, Mystie, Houghton Talent has enjoyed over three decades of exceptional service in the Southeast due to Gail’s great love of people and pursuit of integrity in the marketplace.
A Believer and woman of faith, Gail was baptized alongside her brother at John Tanner Park in Carrollton, Georgia, in 2008. A long-time member at First Baptist Church of Lithia Springs, she took part in community events, Sunday School, and built many beautiful and lasting friendships.
After over 20 years in Lithia Springs where she raised her daughter, Gail then moved to Dallas, Georgia. Generous and with a true passion for hospitality, she enjoyed hosting and entertaining family, friends, and community at her picturesque home on the lake.
Another favorite place was Wrightsville Beach, North Carolina, where summers were a tradition and the family often gathered to enjoy time together. Gail traveled the globe, including Africa, Alaska, Hawaii, and Switzerland.
Gail was affectionately known as “Gammy” and it is impossible to overstate her value as the family matriarch, as the imprint she left is considerable and undeniable.
Those left to cherish her memory are daughter and son-in-law, Mystie and Johnny Buice; brother, Kenneth (Jackie) Campbell; four grandchildren, Josh (Kari) Buice, Jaime (Mark) Price, Shanna (Brandon) McKune and Charlie Buice; 13 great-grandchildren: Karis Buice, John Mark Buice, Kalli Buice, Judson Buice, Mikaela Price, Ajay Price, Paris Price, Cayden Price, Colton Price, Farrah Price, Aven McKune, Finn McKune and Elowyn McKune; as well as a host of adored nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding her in death were her beloved parents, Henry Dean and Annie Elizabeth (Jett) Campbell, as well as her precious siblings, two sisters, Joan Patterson and Myrlon Bell; four brothers, H. D. Campbell, Mauise Campbell, Hulon Campbell and Tyrone Campbell.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, from 1:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the Rosehaven Chapel with Dr. Josh Buice and Marty McClain officiating.
She will be laid to rest at Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church Cemetery, 9820 Nesbit Ferry Road, Johns Creek, GA 30022 (AKA 2850 Old Alabama Road, Alpharetta, GA).
For those unable to attend, the services will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/RosehavenMemorial/.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whitleygarner.com for the Houghton family.
Services have been entrusted to the care of Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home, 8640 Rose Avenue, Douglasville, GA 30134.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.