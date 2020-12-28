Gail Cromey

Gail Ann Palmer Cromey, 74, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.

Mrs. Cromey was born in Brockport, New York, on Nov. 22, 1946, the daughter of the late Ethane Morton Palmer and Dorothy Sigler Palmer. She was retired, having worked in the food industry.

Survivors include her sons, Todd Matthews, Craig Matthews, Theodore J. Cromey Jr.; sister, Carole Fanning. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Joseph Cromey Sr.

The funeral service will be Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the service hour.

Interment will be in the Georgia National Cemetery on Monday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 10 a.m.

Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon funeralhome.com.

Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.

Dec 30
Visitation
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Almon Funeral Home
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Dec 30
Funeral Service
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
2:00PM
Almon Chapel
548 Newnan Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Jan 4
Interment
Monday, January 4, 2021
11:00AM
