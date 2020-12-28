Gail Cromey

Gail Ann Palmer Cromey, 74, of Carrollton, Georgia passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.
Mrs. Cromey was born in Brockport, New York, on Nov. 22, 1946, the daughter of the late Ethane Morton Palmer and Dorothy Sigler Palmer. She was retired, having worked in the food industry.
Survivors include her sons, Todd Matthews, Craig Matthews, Theodore J. Cromey Jr.; sister, Carole Fanning. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Joseph Cromey Sr.
The funeral service will be Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until the service hour.
Interment will be in the Georgia National Cemetery on Monday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 10 a.m.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almon funeralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
