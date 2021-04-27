Gail Bowlus

Mrs. Gail Ann Jolly Bowlus, 79, of Carrollton, Georgia, entered the gates of Heaven on Monday morning, April 26, 2021.
She was born
on March 18, 1942, in Los Angeles, California, the daughter of the
late Eugene Jolly and the late Katherine Tubbs Jolly.
In addition to being a homemaker, Gail had a love for horses and was a horse breeder by trade. She was a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church and is now free from pain in the presence of her Savior.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Laura Acker Daly.
Survivors include her loving husband, George Bowlus; son, Eric Acker; sister, Barbara D-Ambrosio; brother, James Ball; and grandchildren, Matthew Acker, Devan Daly and Taylor Nash; and four great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Shady Grove Baptist Church on Thursday, April 29, 2021, from noon until 2 p.m. Graveside services will follow in the church cemetery with the Rev. Mike Harris officiating.
Messages of condolences can
be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
