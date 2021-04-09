Gabriel Hardnett, 36, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on March 30, 2021.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday April 10, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Carrollton City Cemetery on Alabama Street. Interment will follow in Carrollton City Cemetery.
Viewing will be on Friday, April 2, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED OF ALL THAT ATTEND.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel, 770-836-0066.
