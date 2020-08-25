Freddy Lee Woodard, 72, of Bowdon, Georgia, died on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from noon until the time of service.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, the body will be cremated following the service. Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
