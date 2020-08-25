Freddy Lee Woodard, 72, of Bowdon, Georgia, died on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.

Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from noon until the time of service.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, the body will be cremated following the service. Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.

Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.

Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Freddy Woodard, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Aug 26
Visitation
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
12:00PM-2:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Aug 26
Funeral
Wednesday, August 26, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.