Freddy Woodard

Freddy Lee Woodard, 72, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020.
He was born on April 23, 1948, in Carroll County, Georgia, the son of the late-Escol Woodard and the late-Beulah Weaver Woodard. He retired from Fluor Daniels with 20 years of service.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Thomas Woodard, and sister, Ann Brown. Survivors include his two daughters and sons-in-law, LeeAnn & Ronnie Davis, of Carrollton, and Tracy & Jeff Brandenburg, of Carrollton; sister and brother-in-law, Sybil & Velvin Harris of Roopville; brothers and sisters-in-law, Bobby Woodard of Locus Grove, Georgia, Larry & Phyllis Woodard of Bowdon, Danny & Ellen Woodard of Carrollton, and Terry & Patrice Woodard, of Carrollton; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 2 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Mr. Brandon Hall presiding. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from noon until the time of service.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, the body will be cremated following the service. Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
