Mr. Charles “Freddie” Duncan, 76, of Roopville, Georgia, entered his heavenly home on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.
He was born on Jan. 19, 1944, in Carrollton, Georgia, the son of the late-James Millican Duncan and the late-Joyce Lougenia Turner Duncan.
Freddie retired from the Georgia Department of Transportation after 35+ years and was a member of Glenloch Baptist Church. Freddie Duncan loved life more than being alive. He saw good in people, God in nature and purpose in wood and brick. One of man’s divine missions is to become more Christ-like each day; Freddie took that mission to heart. He loved with a fire that could only come from God. It was relentless, fearless and truly unconditional. The speed in which he sacrificed, loved, and forgave was unrivaled by even the fastest bullet. He was a gentle, compassionate soul with few desires: to love, serve, and build. The Lord called Freddie home while he was doing just that.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Duncan.
Survivors include his wife, Mrs. Mary G. Duncan; children, Missie Smith (Charlie) of Cumming, Michael Duncan (Laura) of Watkinsville, Kim Harper (Chad) of Roopville, Scott Googe (Melissa) of Franklin, and Jenny Googe, of Roopville; brother, Donald Duncan (Caroline) of Carrollton; grandchildren, Savannah Reyes (Luis), Tiffany Smith, Caitlin Smith, Conner Murray, Chase Duncan, Ben Daniel (Leah) Sam Harper (Kiesha), Seth Harper (Jess), Haley Leek (T. J.), Maggie Googe, Tommy Googe, Mack Googe, Will Googe, Duncan Googe, and Ellie Googe; and eight great grandchildren.
Funeral service was conducted on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at 4 p.m. from Glenloch Baptist Church with Rev. Neil Awbrey and Rev. Scott Googe officiating. The body will be placed in the church one hour prior. Grandsons Ben Daniel, Sam Harper, Seth Harper, Tommy Googe, Mack Googe, Duncan Googe, Will Googe, Conner Murray, and Chase Duncan will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow in the Glenloch Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Glenloch Baptist Church at 2807 Glenloch Road in Franklin, Georgia 30217 or online at glenlochbaptist.org/online-giving.
For those unable to attend the service, a live stream of the service will be available on Hightower Family Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
