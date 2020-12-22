Franklin Eugene “Gene” Thomason Jr., 70, of Carrollton died on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.
The family received guests at Bethel Baptist Church in Temple on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m.
A small family funeral service was held at the Bethel Baptist Church on Dec. 21, 2020, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Military funeral honors will be provided by the United States Marine Corps Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the funeral home. These donations will be sent to a Veteran’s Charity to be chosen by the family following the funeral service.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online guestbook.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
