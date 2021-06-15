Frankie Adams

Mr. Frankie Lee Adams, 69, of Franklin, Georgia, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, June 13, 2021, at his residence, surrounded by his family.
He was born on March 15, 1952, in Carroll County, Georgia, the son of the late Ray Joseph Adams and the late Betty Cooley Adams. He attended Carrollton High School, received a degree in mechanics from Carroll Technical College, and retired in 2012, as farm manager, with North Georgia Turf.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Ray Michael “Mike” Adams. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife of 43 years, Sara Nell Horsley Adams; children, Jeffery Shane & Tamara Adams, April Dawn & Steve Bowling, and Heather Jean & Jeff Brown, all of Franklin; sisters and brother-in-law, Margaret Ann & Larry Muse, and Shirley Adams, all of Carrollton, Georgia; brother and sister-in-law, William Randal “Randy” & Connie Adams, also of Carrollton; grandchildren, Shannon Lee & Anthony Cagle, of Franklin, Samantha Marie Adams, of Bowdon, Georgia, and Hannah Renee Bowling, of Franklin; 10 great-grandchildren; eight nieces; and three nephews.
The family will receive friends at Martin and Hightower Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 5 p.m. from the funeral home chapel with Rev. Neil Awbrey officiating. Interment will follow in the Adams Family Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers, Shane Adams, Allen Collins, Dustin Lepard, Matt Collins, Ronnie Britton, Dusty Adams and Chevy Cagle.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
