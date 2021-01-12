Frank T. Marini, 69, of Dallas, Georgia, passed away on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, after a long illness.
He was born on March 4, 1951, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to the late Margaret and Tony Marini. He was a graduate of South Hills High School and Penn State. As an electrical and nuclear engineer, he worked on a variety of projects all across the United States. He was Presbyterian by faith.
He is survived by his loving wife, Camilla Israel Marini; brothers, Nate “Whip” Marini (Susan), of Marietta, Georgia, and Michael Marini (Judy) of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania; sister-in-law, Florence (Sunny) Pruett of Pittsburgh; nieces; nephews; great nieces; and great nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Marini was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Pruett.
One of Frank’s favorite hobbies was cooking and entertaining, and he especially enjoyed preparing Italian recipes. He enjoyed traveling and particularly liked animals, always planning to visit zoos and aquariums wherever he went. He also enjoyed art and had a very eclectic taste.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Kennesaw Memorial Park with Dr. Edwin Jones officiating.
The family would like to extend their love and appreciation to everyone who may be unable to attend the service in person due to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions. If attending the service, the staff of Clark Funeral Home highly recommends that a face mask be worn and that social distancing be practiced to help prevent the spreading of any possible illnesses and to help keep visitors, friends and family members of Mr. Marini safe.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Animal Welfare Institute, 900 Pennsylvania Ave., SE, Washington, DC 20003, (202) 337-2332, awi@awionline.org or to Bright Star United Methodist Church, 3715 Bright Star Road, Douglasville, GA 30135, (770) 949-2555, brightstarumc.org.
Clark Funeral Home in Hiram, Georgia, is honored to care for the family during this difficult time.
