Frank Head

Mr. Frank Benjamin Head, 87, of Bremen, passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
He was born on Jan. 8, 1933, in Tallapoosa, Georgia, the son of the late Charlie B. Head and the late Corene “Holcombe” Head.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Head is proceeded in death by his loving wife, Lola Lavon “Wright” Head, five brothers and one sister.
Mr. Head was an active member of the Bremen Church of Christ.
Mr. Frank Ben Head is survived by his sons, Troy and Karen Head, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, and Broderick and Theresa Head of Woodland, Alabama; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with the Rev. Chad Dollahite officiating. Pallbearers were Tyler Head, Courtney Head, April Pelfrey, Justin Head, and Paul Jackson.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Cancer Society, the American Stroke Association, or the Brain Injury Association of America.
