Mr. Frank Fox, 90, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Aug. 7, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 4, 1930, in Roopville, Georia, son of the late-Thomas “Watson” Fox and the late-Vesta McWhorter Fox.
Frank started farming with his father at the age of 7. At the age of 8 he developed an interest in music and he began playing the stand-up bass with his cousin Rhoda Storey. In 1946, while still farming, he went to work for Southland Ice Co. in Carrollton. In 1950, he joined the U.S. Army and was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. After his discharge he worked for Hershey’s Hosiery Mill. It was during this time that Frank married the late Nellie “Jean” Wilson of the Cross Plains Community. They were married for 62 years before her passing in 2014. While continuing to farm Frank also worked the night shift at Lawler Hosiery Mill. In 1963, he became a contract farmer for Gold Kist, raising chickens until June 2000. Over the years he served on several boards of directors, including Gold Kist, Farm Bureau and the Pork Producers Association. His hobby and love of music never left him. He played Gospel, Country and Bluegrass with several groups over the years. He is a long-time member of Stripling Chapel United Methodist Church and American Legion Post #143.
Besides his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by brothers, Roy (Red) Fox and Bobby Fox; sisters, “Mary” Elizabeth Fox, Sara “Nell” Maxwell Cook, and Bessa Calhoun; brothers-in-law Harry Wilson, Frank Wilson, James “Carlton” Wilson, James Philpot, Billy Wilson; sisters-in-law Doris Perry, Shirley Wilson Philpot and Glenda Yancey.
He is survived by three daughters Cheryl Hollis, Janice Hardy and Lisa Fox; one grandson, Jeffrey Hollis; sister Martha Hardison; sisters-in-law Pat (Robert) Kierbow, Lois Carroll Wilson and Shirley Yancey Wilson; brother-in-law Larry “Doyle” Wilson (Carolyn); and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Tac Cooley officiating. Music for the service and visitation was all chosen by Frank and his daughter Lisa.
Interment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with American Legion Post #143 making the Flag presentation.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and Tuesday from noon until the funeral hour.
The family requests that those who desire make memorial contributions to either American Legion Post #143 or Stripling Chapel United Methodist Church.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. If anyone wishes to attend these gatherings, please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment, if available. For those unable to attend the service, a live stream of the service will be available on Hightower Family Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
