Frank Carvelli

Frank Lewis Carvelli, 79, of Roopville, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
He was born on June 1, 1941, in Brooklyn, New York, son of the late Louise Curto and the late Tracy Geraldi Curto.
He lived an adventurous life that included flying, scuba diving, fishing and traveling. He leaves behind his loving wife of 42 years, Diane Adams Carvelli, of Roopville; and his dogs and best buddies, Bo and Bailey.
In keeping with Frank’s wishes, his body has been cremated and a private family celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Tabernacle Baptist Church General Fund at 150 Tabernacle Dr., Carrollton, GA 30117.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
