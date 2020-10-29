Frank Ritchie Ariail Sr., 76, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Oct. 26, 2020.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 1 p.m. from Hillcrest Cemetery in Villa Rica.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made in his memory to “Donate to American Heart Association www2.heart.org.”
Anyone wishing to attend this service is REQUIRED to wear a mask and remain at least six- to eight-feet away from the family and the grave area at all times. Please remember to practice social distancing for your own protection and for the protection of everyone attending.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica is caring for the Ariail family.
