Francis Judine Hutton, 70, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Sept. 14, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on Oct. 10, 1949, in Villa Rica, Georgia. Judine graduated from Villa Rica High School and earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees at West Georgia College.
She was a teacher at Villa Rica Middle School and taught GED and adult literacy classes at military facilities in Fort Hood, Texas; Charleston, South Carolina; and Norfolk, Virginia.
Judine was a talented artist, seamstress, quilter and home decorator. Over the years, she rescued numerous dogs and cats.
She was a member of the First Methodist Church in Pine Mountain, Georgia.
She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Thomas Hutton of Carrollton; her son, Christopher Wilson of Oxford, Alabama; her stepchildren Maria, Hans, and Stephan Hutton of Augsburg, Germany; her sister, Jessica Somers of Bremen, Georgia; her brother and sister-in-law, Gerald and Armetta Jackson of Tuttle, Okla-
homa.
In keeping with the family’s wishes, her body has been cremated and there are no services scheduled at this time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the ALS Association www.alsa.org/donate.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
