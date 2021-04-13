Frances Skinner

Frances Yates Skinner, 86, passed away at her home in Orlando, Florida, on April 6, 2021, with her family by her side.
She was born in Villa Rica, Georgia, on April 27, 1934, to William Raymond and Mildred Lee (Wilson) Yates, the fifth of six children, on the family farm near Hickory Level. Frances attended school in Villa Rica and graduated from Villa Rica High School. She worshipped at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church as a child, and was married there on April 13, 1961, to Philip E. Whelchel.
She moved to Atlanta after graduation, and worked at J.M. Tull in Atlanta for many years before she married and moved to Orlando in 1963. In the 1970s, the family moved to a home on Little Lake Conway which brought endless entertaining, water skiing and many memories made. Frances was briefly a beautician in Orlando in the early 1960s, and only recently did not renew her state license.
In the mid-1980s Frances went to work for OCPS in their purchasing department, and retired in 1996, when she married her second husband, Jerome Skinner. Frances volunteered throughout the area during her child raising years, including Meals on Wheels, FBC Orlando, Trinity Lutheran School, and Pine Castle Women’s Club. She was a longtime and faithful member of First Baptist Church of Orlando, and enjoyed spending time and going on adventures with her many precious friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Clyde Jerome Skinner, her first husband Philip Whelchel, and three brothers Wilson Yates, Frank Yates and Robert Yates.
She is survived by her son, Steve Whelchel of Orlando; daughter, Gina Whelchel (Scott) of Atlanta; twin granddaughters, Poppy and Matilda; sisters, Catherine West of Bremen and Malline Austin of Fayetteville; four loving stepchildren, Sheree, Jerry Jr., Cheryl, Phillip and their families; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
Graveside services and Interment for Frances will be held at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Villa Rica on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. The family and pallbearers will assemble at the funeral home at 11 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local hospice, Meals on Wheels or The Russell Home in Orlando in her memory. A special thank you to niece Lynn Miller for providing loving and patient care the last few months of mom’s life.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 regulations we encourage everyone attending to wear masks and to practice social distancing.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home, Villa Rica.
