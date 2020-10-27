Frances Prather

Frances Rush Prather, 78, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020.
She was born in Bremen, Georgia, on Feb. 6, 1942, to the late Troy Rush and the late Ruby Holland Rush. She was a retired certified nursing assistant with Garden Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Frances was a member of Second Baptist Church in Douglasville.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Sandra Prather; and her fiance‘, OJ Pearson; son, Rick Prather, and his wife, Heather; grandchildren, Tyler Jerkins, Mackenzie Prather and Kayleigh Prather; sisters and brother-in-law, Lillie Mae and Charles Agan, and Imogene Vaughn; her beloved sister-in-law, Nadine Pritchard, and her husband, Charles; many cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Curtis Rush and Doyle Rush.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at Hightower’s Memorial Chapel in Douglasville.
A Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Sunrise Memorial Gardens in Douglasville, Georgia with Pastor Terry Marbut officiating.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment.
Hightower’s Memorial Chapel of Douglasville has charge of the arrangements, 770-489-2818.
