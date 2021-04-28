Frances Payne

Mrs. Frances Virginia Chaney Payne, 78, of Bowdon, Georgia, passed away on Monday, April 26, 2021.
Mrs. Payne was born in Carroll County, Georgia, on May 7, 1942, the daughter of the late Thomas Herbert “Buck” Chaney and Dovie Eason Chaney.
During her working career she was a seamstress for Sewell Manufacturing for over 40 years and attended Antioch Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Gene Payne; daughter and son-in-law, Krista and Darrell Mathis, of Tallapoosa; grandson, Daniel Mathis; sister, Mary Hendrix, of Carrollton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents she was preceded in death by brothers, John Chaney, Jerry Chaney and a sister, Virginia Allen.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Funeral service will be on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of the funeral home with the Rev. Keith Hancock officiating.
Interment will be in Veal Community Cemetery.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.almon
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
