Frances Oakes

Frances Gray Oakes, “Fran,” was called by her Savior, Jesus, to her heavenly home on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
She was the daughter of Harold King Gray and Martha Robertson Gray of Atlanta and was born on June 17, 1937.
Fran attended Kirkwood Elementary School and graduated from Murphy High School in 1955. Upon graduation she left for Florida State University to earn a Bachelor of science degree in elementary education in order to pursue her calling to teach. While there she played flute in the Marching Seminoles, was a member of Tau Beta Sigma, honorary professional band sorority, and enjoyed singing in the choirs where she attended church.
Fran’s student teaching experience was in a very impoverished community in southwest Georgia where her eyes were opened to the profound needs of others and what she could do to serve and help them.
After her 1959 college graduation, she relocated to teach at Atlanta’s Kimberly Elementary School.
Fran also faithfully served at Oakland City Baptist Church. Soon she was introduced to W. Jack Oakes who became the love and light of her life. Their six children were gifts to her in every way.
Upon leaving Atlanta, Fran and Jack moved to Carrollton, Georgia, where she taught second grade at Central Primary School. They were active members of Tabernacle Baptist Church where Fran sang in the choir and played in the church orchestra.
Before long the sunny beach of the Florida panhandle wooed them to purchase property in Carrabelle Beach and later move to their beautiful “river house” on the Carrabelle River. While in Carrabelle they continued to build rich relationships and serve through their churches with Second Harvest Food Bank. Fran and Jack became members of First Baptist Church of Saint George Island where she was a blessing as she beautifully played her flute on their worship team.
Fran loved her Savior and spent time daily in His Word, in prayer, and in encouraging others to walk with Him.
She loved and cherished her children and is survived by two of them, Ruth Hedges (Bruce), of Powder Springs, who cared for her in her final illness, and Carol Ann Gordy (Ron), of Statham.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, W. Jack Oakes; four children, Jack Oakes, Dianna Cammarano, Elaine Halstead, David Oakes (Brenda); and brother-in-law, Walter Turner.
She is survived by 12 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, a nephew, and cousins. She is also survived by a sister, Margaret Turner, of Cartersville, and brother, Harold K. Gray, of Portland, Oregon.
Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, at 11 a.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel in Carrollton. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will follow at New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association online at act.alz.org or mailed to 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to the charity of your choice.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
