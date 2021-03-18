Frances Jeanette McLendon, 84, of Temple, Georgia,
died on Sunday,
March 14, 2021.
The family will
receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville
on Saturday, March
20, 2021, from noon
until 2 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday at 2 p.m. from the
chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers
the family has asked that donations be made to The Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Messages of condolence may be
sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.
