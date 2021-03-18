Frances Jeanette McLendon, 84, of Temple, Georgia,

died on Sunday,

March 14, 2021.

The family will

receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville

on Saturday, March

20, 2021, from noon

until 2 p.m. Funeral Services will be conducted on Saturday at 2 p.m. from the

chapel of the funeral home. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers

the family has asked that donations be made to The Kidney Foundation, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.

Messages of condolence may be

sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.

Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville is in charge of the arrangements, 770-942-2311.