Mrs. Frances Roberts McBroom, 80, of Winston, Georgia, died Thursday, June 10, 2021.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Donald Gene McBroom; and brother, Larry Roberts
Mrs. McBroom is survived by daughters and son-in-law, Tammie and Johnny Eubanks of Winston, and Connie Clay of Gray, Georgia; son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Tonya McBroom of Dallas, Georgia; sisters and brother-in-law, Florence Fletcher of Douglasville, Georgia, Louise and Pat McGuire of Port St. Johns, Florida, Bonnie Moon of Douglasville, Georgia, Ramona Anderson of Douglasville, Georgia; brother and sister-in-law, James and Janelle Roberts of Bremen, Georgia; seven grandchildren, Ryan Eubanks, Brittany E. Ponder, Lance Clay, Tosha Sherrill, Becky Youngblood, Michael Russo, Kristin Russo; 12 great-grandchildren, Sophia Eubanks, Ella Eubanks, Landon Ponder, Bennett Ponder, Wyatt Ponder, Cole Clay, Wyatt Clay, Easton Clay, Dylan Carden, Dalton Carden, Harper Carroll, Ayla Mortensen; numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, June 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Jones-Wynn Funeral Home of Douglasville with Mr. Stacy Tripp officiating. Interment will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
