Frances Ann Knowles, 83, Greenville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at her home.
Frances Ann Knowles was born in Carrollton,, the daughter of the late Grady Bradley and Avis Key Bradley.
She was a caregiver at heart and worked as a labor and delivery nurse with Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton.
Mrs. Knowles was a people person and never seemed to meet a stranger. She and her late husband, Rev. Carl Knowles, ministered many churches over the years and were foster parents for over 50 children. She and Rev. Knowles founded and traveled along with their daughters, as “The Happy Keys.” She was always a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, John Knowles; brothers, Larry “Butch” and Barry Bradley; sister, Raenell Crews; and son-in-law, Andy Milam.
She is survived by her daughters, Christie Milam of Warm Springs, and Lesia (Joe) Ansaldo, of Carrollton; brother, Harry Bradley, of Carrollton; sisters, Jody (Cecil) Robinson, and Juanita (Barry) Long, all of Carrollton; grandchildren, J.R. (Kelly) Furgerson, Drew Milam, Megan (Tyler) Milam-Evans, and Alex (Casey) Ansaldo; four beloved great-grandchildren, Maddie Furgerson, Gabby Furgerson, Aurora Evans and A.J. Ansaldo; and a host of extended family, church family and dear friends.
A memorial service will be held in the spring of 2022 in Carrollton.
The family requests memorial donations be given to the Alzheimer’s Association.
The Knowles family is being assisted by Cox Funeral Home of Manchester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.