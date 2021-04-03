Frances Jackson

Mrs. Frances Lee Shultz Jackson, 79, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on April 1, 2021.
She was born on Oct. 11, 1941, in Jackson County, Alabama, the daughter of the late Rev. Charles Brennan “C.B.” Shultz and the late Bertha Richey Shultz.
She was a loving wife and mother, and a member of the Royal Baptist Church.
Survivors include her loving husband of 58 years, Rev. David Jackson; her daughter and son-in-law; Keely and Dan Whitmerm of Carrollton; sons and daughters-in-law, Chris and June Jackson, of Centralhatchee, Eric and Amy Jackson, of Bowdon, and Richie and Lisa Jackson, of Senoia; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a sister, Regina Shultz.
A celebration of life memorial service will be planned later.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.