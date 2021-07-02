Frances Tant Hughie, 96, of Villa Rica, Georgia, died on Wednesday June 30, 2021, at Ashbrook Village in Villa Rica surrounded by her family and loved ones.
She was born in Carroll County on Oct. 13, 1924, the daughter of the late Harwell Wesley Tant and the late Laura Ellen Johnson Tant.
She, in her early working years was a factory seamstress. She and her husband owned and operated Hughie’s 5 & 10 Store for 26 years until their retirement in 1973.
She attended First Baptist Church of Villa Rica as long as her health permitted.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death
by sisters, Gwen Holloway and Blanche Wilson, and two sons-in-law, John Walter Smith III and Ted Bell.
Survivors include two daughters, Kay Moon, and her husband, Mickey, of Temple, Georgia, and Ann Bell, of Green Cove Springs, Florida; her grandchildren, Jennifer Bailey and her husband, Clayton, of Villa Rica, Susan Wilkerson, of Temple, and David Bell, of Green Cove Springs; six great-grandchildren, Preston Bell, of Green Cove Springs, Faith Wilkerson, of Temple, C. J. (Camberly) Bell, of Whitesburg, Georgia, Laine Wilkerson, of Temple, Patrick Bailey, of Villa Rica, Kenzie Bailey, of Villa Rica; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the chapel of J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home with Rev. Marshall Ray officiating. Music will be by Rob Alford and Patty Pritchard. Pallbearers will be Mike Meeks, Robert Bolt, Dennis Hall, Huie Deal, Craig Smallwood and Teddy Lee. Interment will follow in Melrose Hills Memorial Cemetery in Paulding County.
Flowers are accepted, but the family has suggested that memorial contributions in her memory be made to Sacred Journey Hospice, 138 Peach Drive, McDonough, GA 30253.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica is caring for the Hughie Family.
