Frances Denney Lee Barnett, 92, of Oak Ridge, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at her home.
She was born July 30, 1928, in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of Jefferson Franklin Denney and Alberta Missouri Shadinger Denney.
After graduating from Roopville High School, where she played on the basketball team, she attended Berry College in Rome, Georgia, where she was known as Baby Red. She received the Distinguished Alumni Award from Berry College in 2000 and participated in Berry Alumni Work Week for 25 years with her friends and the Berry family.
She graduated from West Georgia College with a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and taught school in Carroll County and DeKalb County schools in Georgia.
Frances enjoyed traveling with her friends “the Golden Girls” and participating in a variety of YWCA and Roane State Community College classes, volunteering at Oak Ridge Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, gardening, cake decorating and Grandmothers Club at Stone Mountain.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Mathy Lee; husband, Louie F. (Bill) Barnett; sons Terry Lee, Ray Lee; sister Hazel Wade; brothers Howard Denney, Horry Denney, Herman Denney and Frank Denney.
She is survived by daughters, Judi Lee, of Oak Ridge, and Jan Lee Keith, and husband, Troy, of Oak Ridge; son, Freddy Lee, of Blue Ridge, Georgia; stepson, Bert Barnett, and wife, Jacqui, of Dillsburg, Pennsylvania; and stepdaughter, Susan Barnett, of Atlanta; grandchildren, Melissa Lee, Scott Lee, Maggie Lee, Ryan Keith, Hannah Whaley, Adam Keith, Abigail Barnett and Austin Barnett.
Frances loved spending time with her grandchildren and was proud of all of their accomplishments. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and sister-in-law, Myra Lee Denney of Carrollton.
There will be no service at this time because of COVID-19. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Emmaus Primitive Baptist Church in Carrollton.
Memorials may be made to Berry College, Advancement Office, PO Box 490069, Mount Berry, GA 30149.
Weatherford Mortuary handled the arrangements. An online guestbook can be signed at www.weather fordmortuary.com.
