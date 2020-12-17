Dr. Fran Emily Chalfant, 76, of Carrollton, passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, after many years of declining health, which were preceded by a long career as a professor of English literature at the University of West Georgia.
Born in Chicago, Illinois, on Nov. 5, 1944, she was the first-born child of Fred L. Cernocky and Emily Evelyn Chyla Cernocky. Other children to follow were John, Nancy, and Paul, causing the family to move to less crowded living quarters and better schools in the western suburbs of Brookfield and later Westchester, which is still site of the family home.
Here in these suburban schools Fran achieved remarkably well, graduating from high school at age 16 and scoring among the highest 1% of graduating seniors on the state of Illinois’ pre-college achievement test. For this she received a letter of praise from then Illinois’ U.S. Senator Everett Dirkson.
Following high school, she won a scholarship to Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, where she majored in English and toward the end of her senior year was selected for membership in Phi Beta Kappa, the nation’s most elite society of academic scholars. Also, she won a scholarship for summer study at Oxford University in England and was accepted for graduate studies in English at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. After her first year there, she won an additional Fullbright Scholarship to complete her Ph.D. in English Literature.
This first visit to England resulted in her saving just enough money over the year to finance another summer trip to England, a yearly pilgrimage she then made for many decades. And after completing her studies at UNC, she married Don, a fellow English major graduate of Drake University on May 30, 1970. After his graduation from Drake, he had been accepted into the very prestigious Writer’s Workshop at The University of Iowa and had now completed his studies also. Of course, the two newlyweds went to England for their summer honeymoon.
All honeymoons come to an end, and once back in the USA, the now ex-Northerners arrived in Carrollton and at West Georgia College (now the University of West Georgia), where Fran became a new assistant professor in English. Over the next decades she won high praise from both former undergraduate and graduate students for the knowledge and inspiration she had given them to succeed in their many lifelong pursuits.
Her own literary contributions included a book on Ben Jonson’s London; numerous articles on the English novelist/poet Thomas Hardy, including a set of three booklets published by the Hardy Society, Ltd. about Hardy’s many places of residence — this study has become highly praised by many well-known scholars; and a long article on a medical Surgeon Frederick Treeves, perhaps best known as the doctor of the “elephant man” but also as the first doctor to successfully remove a ruptured appendix, which he did for Prince Edward shortly before the latter was crowned King of England after the death of his mother, Queen Victoria.
From the 1990s onward Fran and her husband Don wrote numerous reviews for the Times-Georgian about current local musical and dramatic productions at the Carrollton Municipal Theatre and at the Townsend Centre at the University of West Georgia, many of which won national journalistic awards, both for their literary content and for their photography.
In 2005 while in England, Fran became very ill with a little-known and incurable auto-immune condition, Guillain Barre Syndrome, which greatly limited and diminished her physical abilities and left her vulnerable to other predatory conditions, eventually causing her to retire from teaching and resulting in her death on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
Cremation has been chosen for Fran as the best way to satisfy the wishes of family, and also to satisfy her own wishes, possibly in some way to be buried in her beloved England.
