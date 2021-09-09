Floyd E. Lewis, 82, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Monday, Sept. 6, 2021.
He was born on Dec. 23, 1938, in Coweta County, Georgia, the son of the late James Elbert Lewis and the late Nannie Estelle Clark Lewis.
He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and retired from Gateway Printing in Bremen with 35 years of service.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, James Kenneth Lewis; sisters: Edna Mae Johnson, Syble Warren, Garrie Lee McLamb, Nadine Cole, and O’dell Collins; and brothers: Olin Lewis and Jack Lewis.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Jean Ann Thornton Lewis; daughter, Pamela Lewis, of Carrollton, Georgia; son, Mark Lewis, also of Carrollton; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Martin and Hightower Funeral Home on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-high
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.