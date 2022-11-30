Mr. Floyd Johnson Jr., age 62, of Athens, GA died on November 23, 2022. Celebration of Life services Saturday December 3, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Greater Breakthrough Christian Ministries, 1867 Dooley Town Rd, Statham, Ga. Interment will follow at Athens Memory Gardens. Viewing will be Friday December 2, 2022 from 1-6 p.m. at Mack & Payne Funeral Home, 352, Nellie B Ave, Athens, Ga. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

To plant a tree in memory of Floyd Johnson, Jr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos