Mr. Floyd Johnson Jr., age 62, of Athens, GA died on November 23, 2022. Celebration of Life services Saturday December 3, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Greater Breakthrough Christian Ministries, 1867 Dooley Town Rd, Statham, Ga. Interment will follow at Athens Memory Gardens. Viewing will be Friday December 2, 2022 from 1-6 p.m. at Mack & Payne Funeral Home, 352, Nellie B Ave, Athens, Ga. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.
Trending Recipes
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Many U.S. Seniors Get Needless, Pricey Cervical Cancer Screenings
- Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie dies aged 79
- ‘The Artful Dodger’: Thomas Brodie-Sangster to Headline Australian Period Drama
- AHA News: As Winter Approaches, Seasonal Depression May Set in for Millions
- ‘Gossip Girl’ Returns: Where We Left the Upper East Siders
- Gators backup QB Jalen Kitna arrested on child porn charges
- Fatal Drug Overdoses Among U.S. Seniors Have Tripled Since 2000
- Georgians set early voting record
Most Popular
Articles
- Two arrested in tire shop robbery
- Trojans outlast Walton 52-27 in offensive shootout
- Carrollton man sentenced to life
- Whitesburg hires utility billing clerk
- Amtrak collision with FedEx truck kills driver
- Carrollton woman allegedly tries to take LEO taser
- Bowdon erases 19-0 deficit to advance to final four
- Matthew “Todd” Gresham
- Kenneth Gardner Sapp
- Red Devils, Trojans set for post-Thanksgiving play
Images
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.