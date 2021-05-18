Mrs. Flossie Marie Maddox, 90, of Woodland, Alabama, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021.
Mrs. Maddox was born on Sept. 9, 1930, in the Beulah Community of Randolph County, Alabama to the late Samuel and Ola Marie Davis.
She was retired from Lamar Manufacturing where she worked as a seamstress and was a member of Bethel East Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Benford Alton Maddox; her grandson, Justin Benefield; and her siblings, Euzel Davis, Verna Broach, Ralph Davis, Rayford Davis, and an infant brother, Garvis Hubert Davis.
She is survived by her children and their spouses, Dwayne and Judy Maddox, Jan Maddox Michels, Darrin and Tina Maddox, and Gloria Hilley; her grandchildren, Lisa Hewitt, Brittany Bishop, Joshua Maddox, Amber Mincey, Niota Michels, Chris Maddox, Annie Maddox, Ansley Maddox and David Agan; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. (Georgia Time) at Bethel East Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Prior to the service, Mrs. Maddox’s body will lie in-state at the church from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. (Georgia Time).
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneral
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
