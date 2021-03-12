Flora “Yvonne” Wicker Davis, 79, of Bremen, died on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 13, 2021, between the hours of noon and 2 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Providence Baptist Church Cemetery.

Share thoughts and memories in the guestbook at www.high

towerfuneralhome.com.

Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.

