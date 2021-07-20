Fernando Susach,
65, of Carrollton Georgia, passed away peacefully at home
on Saturday, July 17, 2021, surrounded by his wife, daughters, and grandchildren.
He was vice president of South America Sales for Southwire and a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
He was a dedicated husband, father, son, granddad, colleague, and friend. He faced his battle with cancer the same way he did any other challenge in his life: with courage, optimism, and strength.
Fernando was born in Caracas, Venezuela, on Nov. 24, 1955, the son of Nuria Campalans and the late Joan Susach.
He split his childhood between Venezuela and Spain, and at the young age of 26 was awarded the first ever PhD in ecology in the country of Venezuela. From that point on he taught himself a large variety of skills and raised a family, while living and working in many countries around the world.
He was always willing to offer wise words of advice and encouragement to friends and coworkers, asking for nothing in return, and was the true epitome of a
“glass half full” kind
of man.
A gentle and loving person who loved to travel and did so in style and made lifelong friends in all five continents. He departed on his final trip aware of his destination with peace in his heart.
The family would like to extend special gratitude to Mrs. Betty Harris, Mrs. Edna Pullen McIntyre, Mr. Juan Hernandez, Mr. Edwin Marquez, Mrs. Lacy Lukas, Mrs. Kate Bartlett, Ms. Bambi Gable, Mrs. Amber Pitts, Mrs. Kim Charron, Mrs. Melanie Hildebrandt as well as Southwire Company, his dedicated co-workers, his medical and hospice teams and all friends around the globe that have prayed for him.
Survivors include his wife, Carmen Andreu; daughters, Sara Susach, and Raquel Susach; grandchildren, River Allen, Ridge Ferran; mother, Nuria Campalans; brother, Joan Susach; aunt, Carmen Campalans; mother-in-law, Neus Fuguet along with multiple cousins, nieces, nephews and friends all over the world.
Besides his father
he was preceded in death by his aunts, Roser Pol, Gloria Campalans and Montserrat Güell.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Thursday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
A memorial mass will be held on Friday, July 23, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Father Gaurav Shroff officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 in Fernando Susach’s memory.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonf
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.