Charlotte Fern Farmer, 93, of Carrollton, went to be with the Lord, on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Tanner Hospital Carrollton, GA.
Fern was born on Feb. 15, 1927, the sixth child of Tom and Evie Kemp. Fern was a hard-working woman all her life. After her Father’s passing, she was the sole support for her mother and little sister.
She worked at a local textile mill in her hometown of Carrollton, Cluett Peabody. While working there she was elected to be a union representative and flew to New York City to represent the Local.
She enjoyed working on the farm that she and her husband purchased and loved. She took great pleasure in her vegetable and flower gardens and loved supplying her family and neighbors with vegetables.
Later in life, Fern worked as a nursing aid and then attended Carroll Tech and earned her LPN. She worked at Tanner Hospital during her nursing years, and was a charge nurse. Fern moved into the Stewart House this past year and it was evident she loved living there and interacting with the staff and other residents. She was well cared for.
Fern was married to the late Stacy Farmer.
She is survived by her son, Charles Eric Farmer, and his wife Sammy Kay Farmer; grandchildren, Alex (Jody) Farmer, Amanda Farmer, Zack (Beth) Farmer, Staci (Ryan) Teague; seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Novie Pope McIntyre, Helen Bates, Clovis McLeod; brothers, Olin Kemp, Ray Kemp and Harold Kemp.
Fern was a loyal Braves fan and a faithful member of Salem Baptist church and then Roopville Road Baptist Church.
The family will have a private graveside service at Salem Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Roopville Road Baptist Church, 835 N. Highway 27, Roopville, GA 30170 or The Stewart House of Carrollton, 102 South Street, Carrollton, GA 30117.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
