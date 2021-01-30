Felecia Phillips

Miss Felecia

Lynn Phillips, 57,

of Carrollton,

Georgia, passed

away on Monday,

Jan. 25, 2021.

She was born

on Oct. 29, 1963,

in Carrollton,

Georgia, the daughter of Mr. Fred Phillips and the late Mrs. Virginia Ballard Phillips Ashworth.

She worked in accounting. Miss Phillips enjoyed coloring, reading

and crocheting.

She was a very

loving person with many close friends. She was a bright and caring person who loved animals, mostly cats, and red cardinals. She was always smiling and laughing and was

a master at everything she did. Miss

Phillips never

wanted to sit down, always on the go

and loved sightseeing.

She is survived by her daughter, Cameron Phillips.

of Temple; her

father, Fred Phillips, of Nashville, Tennessee; her brother, Lee Phillips, of Dallas; her special cousin, Jessie Hill, of Carrollton; granddaughter, Jessica North, and God-sent daughter, Sherita North, both of Carrollton; and best friend, Christopher Wilson.

In accordance

with Miss Phillips’s wishes, she will be cremated.

A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date and held at In

the Masters Hand Church in Carrollton.

Messages of condolence may

be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.

Jones-Wynn

Funeral Home of

Villa Rica is in

charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.

