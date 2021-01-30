Felecia Phillips

Miss Felecia
Lynn Phillips, 57,
of Carrollton,
Georgia, passed
away on Monday,
Jan. 25, 2021.
She was born
on Oct. 29, 1963,
in Carrollton,
Georgia, the daughter of Mr. Fred Phillips and the late Mrs. Virginia Ballard Phillips Ashworth.
She worked in accounting. Miss Phillips enjoyed coloring, reading
and crocheting.
She was a very
loving person with many close friends. She was a bright and caring person who loved animals, mostly cats, and red cardinals. She was always smiling and laughing and was
a master at everything she did. Miss
Phillips never
wanted to sit down, always on the go
and loved sightseeing.
She is survived by her daughter, Cameron Phillips.
of Temple; her
father, Fred Phillips, of Nashville, Tennessee; her brother, Lee Phillips, of Dallas; her special cousin, Jessie Hill, of Carrollton; granddaughter, Jessica North, and God-sent daughter, Sherita North, both of Carrollton; and best friend, Christopher Wilson.
In accordance
with Miss Phillips’s wishes, she will be cremated.
A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date and held at In
the Masters Hand Church in Carrollton.
Messages of condolence may
be sent to the family at www.jones-wynn.com.
Jones-Wynn
Funeral Home of
Villa Rica is in
charge of the arrangements, 770-459-3694.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.